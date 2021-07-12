Sagan has surgery less than 2 weeks before Olympic road race
Three-time world champion Peter Sagan has had surgery to treat an infection in his right knee that occurred following a crash at the Tour de France. That leaves his status for the Tokyo Olympics in question less than two weeks before they begin. The surgery was performed near his home in Monaco and Sagan says he hopes to resume training in a couple days. The 31-year-old Sagan is expected to compete alongside older brother Juraj for Slovakia in the Olympic road race on July 24. He's expected to make a decision in the coming days whether to travel to Tokyo.www.wcn247.com
