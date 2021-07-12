Cancel
Sagan has surgery less than 2 weeks before Olympic road race

 18 days ago

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan has had surgery to treat an infection in his right knee that occurred following a crash at the Tour de France. That leaves his status for the Tokyo Olympics in question less than two weeks before they begin. The surgery was performed near his home in Monaco and Sagan says he hopes to resume training in a couple days. The 31-year-old Sagan is expected to compete alongside older brother Juraj for Slovakia in the Olympic road race on July 24. He's expected to make a decision in the coming days whether to travel to Tokyo.

Peter Sagan
#Race#Monaco
Cycling
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
SportsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Simone Biles Makes Another Shocking Decision at Tokyo Olympics

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition," USA Gymnastics announced in a statement on Wednesday (July 28). "We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: Mexico softball team tosses uniforms in Olympic Village trash

The Mexican Olympic Committee expressed disappointment that its softball team appeared to have left the Olympic Games this week with bedding from the Olympic Village rather than with the players' official uniforms and apparel, which were reportedly found in the trash. "It's regrettable that they left behind the uniforms in...
Combat SportsPosted by
Indy100

Tokyo Olympics viewers shocked after coach slaps athlete before judo match

Fans watching the Tokyo Olympic Games were left shocked after seeing a coach slapping an athlete before a judo match. As part of a pep talk ahead of her match against Hungarian opponent Szofi Ozbas, German judo star Martyna Trajdos was thoroughly roughhoused by her coach who grabbed her by her tunic and shook her before her slapping her twice on each cheek in quick succession.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...
SportsPosted by
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Two Texas Tech Athletes No Longer Allowed To Compete In Olympics

Two Texas Tech University track and field stars are no longer allowed to compete in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Triple jump champion Ruth Usoro and sprinter Rosemary Chukwuma are the among the 10 track and field athletes from Nigeria who were declared ineligible for the games on Wednesday, July 28, because they failed to meet anti-doping guidelines, KCDB reported.
GolfPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy is less than thrilled with the Tokyo Olympics

Ireland’s Rory McIlroy doesn’t seem too enthused to be taking part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but he’s doing it anyway after skipping the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro. McIlory will be competing alongside fellow Irishman Shane Lowry. McIlroy said he’s not really looking forward to the Olympics...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
Sports985theriver.com

Horse racing-Grand National winning jockey Blackmore has surgery after fall

(Reuters) – Grand National-winning jockey Rachael Blackmore has had ankle surgery after falling off Merry Poppins at Killarney races, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) said on Saturday. Irishwoman Blackmore suffered injuries when favourite Merry Poppins fell in the 2m4f handicap hurdle on Friday evening, and was treated on the...
Cyclingwcn247.com

Olympic cycling road races are studies in contrast

TOKYO (AP) — More than a dozen men have a chance to capture the gold medal when cycling starts at the Tokyo Games this weekend. Meanwhile, the women’s road race is a showdown between the four-woman Dutch team and everyone else. Both races start amid the forests of Musashinonomori Park and finish at Fuji International Speedway. The men will tackle the iconic climb of Mount Fuji twice and the women will avoid it entirely. The men also have the punchy climb of Mikuni Pass that the women avoid. They'll end up riding 145 miles to the 85 for the women while nearly doubling the amount of climbing.
Cycling101.9 KELO-FM

Cycling-Road race champions wants another gold before retiring

TOKYO (Reuters) – Reigning Olympic women’s road race cycling champion Anna van der Breggen is determined to defend her title before hanging up her cleats and taking on a new role in the sport. The 31-year-old is retiring at the end of the year to become leader of her SD...
WorldPosted by
Cyclingnews

Tokyo Olympics 2021: Men's Road Race - Preview

After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics are almost upon us, with the cycling events among the first to take place. A 134-man peloton set to tackle a brutal 234-kilometre course for the men's road race on Saturday, July 24. The riders will tackle the...
LotteryPosted by
Cyclingnews

Richie Porte ready for lottery of Olympics road race

Richie Porte will spearhead a strong Australian men's team in the Olympic Games road race on Sunday with the Ineos Grenadiers rider hoping for far better luck than he had five years ago. In Rio in 2016 Porte was one of the leading riders in the grueling road race but...
Traffic Accidentscyclingweekly.com

Geraint Thomas abandons Tokyo Olympics road race

Geraint Thomas has abandoned the Tokyo Olympics men’s road race. The Welshman was caught in a crash in the opening 100km of the brutal course around Mount Fuji. After holding onto the peloton during the biggest climb of the day, Thomas abandoned the race as he passed the finish line for the first time, 60km from the finish.

