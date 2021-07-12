Cancel
Detroit Lions can have Ford Field at full capacity this year

wcn247.com
 18 days ago

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions say Ford Field can be at full capacity this season, a year after the public did not have access to games during the pandemic. The Lions said the decision was made in large part because of Michigan’s steady COVID-19 vaccination rate. The team will follow the state’s reopening guidelines and will not require fans to wear masks. The Lions will not ask spectators for proof of vaccination status, but they will encourage unvaccinated fans to wear a face covering.

