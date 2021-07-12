Uzbekistan attempt to slyly qualify Olympic swimmers blocked

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — An attempt at cheating to qualify Uzbekistan swimmers for the Tokyo Olympics has been blocked by sport’s highest court. World swim body FINA says the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected an appeal by the Uzbek swimming federation against its refusal to authorize manipulated results. They came from two race meets in Uzbekistan that included home racers achieving Olympic qualifying times. The alleged cheating was alerted by a swimmer from India who took part in the second meet in April. Likith Prema also alleged he was offered bribes by Uzbek officials in a film he posted online.