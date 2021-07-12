Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Uzbekistan attempt to slyly qualify Olympic swimmers blocked

wcn247.com
 19 days ago

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — An attempt at cheating to qualify Uzbekistan swimmers for the Tokyo Olympics has been blocked by sport’s highest court. World swim body FINA says the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected an appeal by the Uzbek swimming federation against its refusal to authorize manipulated results. They came from two race meets in Uzbekistan that included home racers achieving Olympic qualifying times. The alleged cheating was alerted by a swimmer from India who took part in the second meet in April. Likith Prema also alleged he was offered bribes by Uzbek officials in a film he posted online.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uzbekistan#Swimmer#Swimming#Ap#Fina
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
Switzerland
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Simone Biles withdraws from vault, uneven bars at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has withdrawn from the vault and uneven bars event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics said in a statement Friday evening that the decorated gymnast made the decision “after further consultation with medical staff.”. MyKayla Skinner, who placed fourth in vault during qualifications, will compete in the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Corona, CAPosted by
NBC News

TikTok star Anthony Barajas dies days after movie theater shooting

A popular TikTok star died from his injuries days after a man opened fire inside a Southern California movie theater during a screening of "The Forever Purge," police said Saturday. Anthony Barajas, 19, was the second victim killed in Monday's shooting. Corona police previously identified the first victim as Rylee...

Comments / 0

Community Policy