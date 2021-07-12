Cancel
Lowry parts with the claret jug and sets off to win it back

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Shane Lowry has had the silver claret jug with him for the last 722 days. He had to return it on Monday at Royal St. George's. Whatever sadness he felt about giving it back was tempered with excitement of why he had to return it. The British Open is back. Golf's oldest championship was the only major canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Players are still required to be in a “buddy bubble” for the week. But there will be 32,000 fans, and that excited Lowry as much as his chance to win back the oldest trophy in golf.

#Claret Jug#British Open#England#Sandwich#Ap#Royal St George
