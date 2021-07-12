Lightning boat parade...Mariners reinstated Yusei Kikuch

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) —The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship with a boat parade in downtown Tampa on Monday. Team captain Steven Stamkos set the tone with a T-shirt that read: “BACK TO BOAT.” Hundreds of boats and other watercraft, along with thousands of fans, lined the waterfront under mostly sunny skies. However, a post-parade rally in a downtown park was delayed because of a thunderstorm. Players later arrived and interacted with fans located behind barricades in a steady rain. This was the third boat parade in Tampa in 10 months. The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers also celebrated on the water.