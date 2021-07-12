Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Lightning boat parade...Mariners reinstated Yusei Kikuch

wcn247.com
 16 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) —The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrated their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship with a boat parade in downtown Tampa on Monday. Team captain Steven Stamkos set the tone with a T-shirt that read: “BACK TO BOAT.” Hundreds of boats and other watercraft, along with thousands of fans, lined the waterfront under mostly sunny skies. However, a post-parade rally in a downtown park was delayed because of a thunderstorm. Players later arrived and interacted with fans located behind barricades in a steady rain. This was the third boat parade in Tampa in 10 months. The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers also celebrated on the water.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Tampa, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Scott Servais
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Jenner Block#Columbus Blue Jackets#Seattle#The Seattle Mariners#Triple A#British#The Metropolitan Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
SportsFox News

Simone Biles addresses fans after withdrawing from Olympic events

Simone Biles, the superstar gymnast who pulled out of both the individual and team all-around competitions at the Tokyo Games, addressed her fans on Twitter late Wednesday to thank them for the support. "The outpouring love & support I’ve receive has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy