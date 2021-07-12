Greece: Friendly with Galatasaray canceled over testing spat

The Maldives, Spain and Greece are the most sought after holiday destinations of the year according to new study. Corona Test Centre has analysed the search volume and average cost of a holiday to determine which are the most anticipated destinations people want, as well as which are the best value for money. The analysis looks into metrics such as the average cost of a hotel, number of Instagram hashtags, number of entertainment spots, and the cost of a beer, to reveal the best value locations you can visit post Covid-19.