Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Greece: Friendly with Galatasaray canceled over testing spat

By DEREK GATOPOULOS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 16 days ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say players and coaches from Turkish club Galatasaray were denied entry into the country after refusing to comply with COVID-19 testing rules. The decision drew complaints from the club and the Turkish Football Federation. The players flew to Athens from Istanbul to play an exhibition Tuesday against Greek champion Olympiakos. Nikos Hardalias, Greece’s deputy minister for civil protection, said the team members were subject to supplementary COVID-19 tests at the airport despite carrying negative test results with them, as part of random testing procedures that apply to all visitors. The Turkish Football Federation said the players had been treated in an “unacceptable” way.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galatasaray#Istanbul#Ap#Greek#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Health
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Sports
Related
Worldgo955.com

Greece extends mandatory regular testing for unvaccinated tourism staff

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece said on Thursday all unvaccinated restaurant and tourism workers nationwide must undergo regular COVID-19 tests, extending an obligation that previously applied only on some popular holiday islands as case numbers have continued to climb. After a disastrous year in 2020 where global travel evaporated, Greece lifted...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Man City friendly at Troyes cancelled because of coronavirus travel restrictions

Manchester City’s planned pre-season friendly at sister club Troyes later this month has been cancelled due to coronavirus travel restrictions affecting France. The scrapping of the July 31 fixture leaves Pep Guardiola’s side with just two other games, including the Community Shield against Leicester before they begin their Premier League title defence at Tottenham on August 15.
Lifestylenitravelnews.com

Maldives, Spain and Greece Most Sought After Holiday Destinations According to New Survey

The Maldives, Spain and Greece are the most sought after holiday destinations of the year according to new study. Corona Test Centre has analysed the search volume and average cost of a holiday to determine which are the most anticipated destinations people want, as well as which are the best value for money. The analysis looks into metrics such as the average cost of a hotel, number of Instagram hashtags, number of entertainment spots, and the cost of a beer, to reveal the best value locations you can visit post Covid-19.
Europewcn247.com

Italy OKs more aid for Libyan coast guard amid alleged abuse

ROME (AP) — Italian lawmakers have approved renewed funding to train the Libyan coast guard. Successive Italian governments have supported the Libyan coast guard in hopes of keeping asylum-seekers from setting out for Europe. Members of Italy's Chamber of Deputies voted to continue the funding on Thursday despite appeals from a human rights group. Amnesty International released a report outlining fresh accusations that the Libyan coast guard returns the migrants it rescues at sea to horrific detention camps in the North African nation. The report cited allegations of torture, rape, extortion and forced labor from refugees and migrants detained at the camps.
Politicsmix929.com

Greece offers Lithuania support over sharp rise in migrant numbers

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greece has offered to share its experiences on migrant issues with Lithuania as it handles a sharp rise in the number of people crossing its border, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, after what he called an “orchestrated effort” by Belarus to pressure its neighbour. The...
Europewcn247.com

On Lithuania's plea, Iraq to probe human smuggling to Europe

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's foreign minister says his country will investigate human trafficking networks responsible for smuggling hundreds of Iraqis into Europe, specifically to Lithuania from Belarus. The minister said after meeting his Lithuanian counterpart on Thursday that Iraq will set up a committee to clamp down on the smuggling network that has lead Iraqis into Lithuania, which has declared a state of emergency over the issue of illegal migrants. Lithuanian authorities have blamed neighboring Belarus for enabling cross-border smuggling as a tool to pressure the European Union. More than 1,500 people have crossed into Lithuania in the past two months. That's 20 times more than in the whole of 2020.
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ping pong: Spat over tracing app as shelves empty in England

LONDON — (AP) — In scenes reminiscent of the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, supermarket shelves across England were looking a tad empty on Thursday. This time, it's nothing to do with consumers stockpiling ahead of lockdown. It was all to do with staff, including shelve stackers and delivery drivers, getting “pinged” on their phones to self-isolate because of contact with coronavirus cases.
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mirror

TUI's latest holiday updates for Spain, Greece and Turkey amidst new cancellations

TUI has announced plans to cancel holidays to hotspots including Bulgaria, Italy, Mexico and Turkey due to ongoing uncertainty around international travel during the pandemic. The tour operator has updated its list of cancelled holidays, which already includes the likes of Spain and Greece, with most in place until mid-August and later. (You can see the full list of cancelled holidays below).
WorldImperial Valley Press Online

Turkey arrests man behind app linked to 2016 failed coup

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish-born American believed to be behind a secret messaging application that has been linked to Turkey’s failed 2016 military coup arrived in Istanbul last month where he turned himself in to authorities, the state-run news agency reported Wednesday. Anadolu Agency said David Keynes, the alleged...
Immigrationkfgo.com

Turkey detains 200 Afghan migrants en route to Italy – coastguard

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish authorities detained a boat carrying more than 200 Afghan migrants in the Aegean sea heading for Europe, Turkey’s coastguard and the International Organisation for Migration said on Wednesday. The migrants were believed to be en route to Italy, the coastguard official said. The majority of the...
SportsAOL Corp

'Russia' continues to make mockery of Olympic ban

TOKYO — Four guys from Russia, wearing Russian colors, climbed up a podium to receive gold medals and listen to a Russian song right after a few onlookers chanted, “Rus-SEE-a, Rus-SEE-a,” the forever Russian chant. Russia, however, didn’t win the men’s gymnastics team event here Monday. Nope. Not at all....
Worldwcn247.com

Police raid Bahrain Victorious team at Tour de France

The Bahrain Victorious team competing at the Tour de France says it was raided by French police on the eve of Thursday’s stage. The team says in a statement that riders’ rooms were searched by officers at the hotel it stayed in in the southwestern city of Pau. Judicial officials in Pau confirmed “judiciary actions” took place at the team hotel, without further details. They say the Marseille prosecutor is in charge of the investigation. The Marseille prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comments from The Associated Press. About 25 officers from a special public health unit were involved in the search.
Environmentraventribune.com

Turkey: Wildfire in Antalya – Violent fire

Severe wildfire in Turkey Severe wildfire in Turkey There was a great fire in the heart of Turkey. There are flames of a wildfire. A severe wildfire has broken out in the Turkish province of Antalya. Flaming flames spread throughout the city. Berlin / Manavkat. A severe wildfire has broken...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy