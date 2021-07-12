Greece: Friendly with Galatasaray canceled over testing spat
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say players and coaches from Turkish club Galatasaray were denied entry into the country after refusing to comply with COVID-19 testing rules. The decision drew complaints from the club and the Turkish Football Federation. The players flew to Athens from Istanbul to play an exhibition Tuesday against Greek champion Olympiakos. Nikos Hardalias, Greece’s deputy minister for civil protection, said the team members were subject to supplementary COVID-19 tests at the airport despite carrying negative test results with them, as part of random testing procedures that apply to all visitors. The Turkish Football Federation said the players had been treated in an “unacceptable” way.www.wcn247.com
