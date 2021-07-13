Cancel
Jonesboro, AR

Cartoon response

Jonesboro Sun
 14 days ago

This is my response to the editorial carton entitled “How to avoid getting overheated this summer.”. 1.) When outside wear a cool red MAGA hat. 2.) Don't listen to bumbling Biden's hot air. 3.) Get the shot, lose the hot mask. 4.) Avoid arguments and stay out of hot water.

Washington Times

Biden’s cognitive dysfunction takes front and center

Everybody knows President Biden has a speaking problem. It used to one rooted in gaffes. “Oh, that’s just Joe” was the standard line of explanation from his defenders on occasions that ranged from his blurting of racial insensitivities to his characterization of high I.Q. in the face of outed serial plagiarism.
Fox News

Biden tells reporter she's a 'pain in the neck' for question about Veterans Affairs

President Joe Biden called a reporter a "pain in the neck" Monday in the Oval Office for asking him a question that was off his preferred topic of Iraq. Sitting in the Oval Office with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Biden smiled as NBC's Kelly O'Donnell asked him to comment on Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough's announcement that front-line VA workers would be required to get a coronavirus vaccine.
CNN

Ron DeSantis' 2024 road just hit a major Covid-19 bump

(CNN) — For the past year or so, Ron DeSantis has been on a roll. The Florida Republican governor's laissez-faire approach to Covid-19 -- and the relatively low number of cases and deaths in such a large and elderly state -- turned him into a celebrity in the same circles where Donald Trump is a secular saint.
CNN

What Sarah Sanders gets wrong about the Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — Here's the headline out of an op-ed Sarah Sanders wrote in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette on Sunday: She got vaccinated "a few months ago" against the Covid-19 virus. Which is a good thing! Sanders, the former White House press secretary and front-runner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Arkansas next year, is a high-profile figure among Republicans both in her home state and nationally.
Rep. Chip Roy Calls Fellow Republicans Who Voted for Women in Military Draft 'Cowardly'

Rep. Chip Roy of Texas tweeted out the names of the Republican senators who unsuccessfully voted against a proposal that would make women eligible for a military draft on Monday. He also included the names of Republicans who voted "yes" or "not present" on the proposal, which was part of the larger annual defense bill approved by the Senate Armed Services Committee on July 21.
Fox News

Grandson of Rev. Billy Graham in critical condition with COVID-19

The grandson of late evangelist Billy Graham is hospitalized in critical condition with COVID-19, relatives said. Jonathan Lotz, who reportedly worked with his grandfather from 1994 through 2002, was in an ICU at an undisclosed hospital Sunday, according to a Facebook post by his mother. "Pray he will not have...
The Hill

Ronny Jackson, former White House doctor, predicts Biden will resign

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), the controversial former White House physician, said on Thursday that he believed President Biden would resign because of his limited cognitive abilities. During an episode of Fox’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity criticized responses Biden gave during a CNN town hall the day before, calling some “completely...
Fox News

Buttigieg, husband Chasten mocked for complaining about $4,500 rent in DC

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is getting roasted on social media after his husband complained about rent prices in Washington, D.C., claiming they couldn’t afford anything bigger than a one-bedroom apartment. In an interview with The Washington Post, Buttigieg's husband, Chasten Buttigieg, said their new Eastern Market digs are a...
Primetimer

Fox News is outraged over a Montana man confronting Tucker Carlson -- even though it has a history of ambushing people

Fox News said of a man confronting Carlson and calling him “the worst human being known to mankind" at a Montana fishing store with the following statement: "Ambushing Tucker Carlson while he is in a store with his family is totally inexcusable — no public figure should be accosted regardless of their political persuasion or beliefs simply due to the intolerance of another point of view.” But as The Huffington Post's Amanda Terkel points out, Fox News star Jesse Watters made his name by ambushing people for The O'Reilly Factor. "Fox News is outraged when their big-name hosts are ambushed, but it is totally fine with its big-name hosts doing the ambushing," says Terkel. "Ambushes were a central part of the show of Bill O’Reilly, who was Fox’s most prominent host for years. (He left in 2017, under the disgrace of a series of sexual harassment allegations.) Fox News also continued to promote Jesse Watters, O’Reilly’s henchman who went out and did many of the ambushes. In 2009, O’Reilly sent Watters out to harass me while I was on vacation for the weekend in Virginia. Even after multiple attempts to contact Fox News, the network never offered any explanation or apology for what happened. There was no outrage that I was accosted while going about my personal life, simply because O’Reilly didn’t like that I pointed out that he had made gross comments about a woman who was raped."
Newsweek

'Sellout': Ron DeSantis Accused of Taking 'Bribe' by Conservatives After Promoting Vaccine

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' recent push of the coronavirus vaccine has provoked Republican ire, with some even accusing the GOP governor of taking bribes. Their pushback indicates the difficulties facing conservative leaders who have pivoted their messaging after months of vaccine disinformation by right-wing outlets. DeSantis, whose name has been...
The Hill

Anything-but-bipartisan 1/6 commission will seal Pelosi's retirement. Here's why

For the good of the country, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) can't retire soon enough. The latest reason comes in the form of the joke that is her Jan. 6 commission to investigate the riot at the Capitol on that horrific day for the country. Note: The formation of a commission has bipartisan support. The tragic and chilling events of 1/6 are as worthy of any commission our leaders have put together in the past. But such a commission needs to be free of the kind of ultra-partisan politics on which Pelosi has built her soon-to-be-over career.

