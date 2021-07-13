Cartoon response

Fox News said of a man confronting Carlson and calling him “the worst human being known to mankind" at a Montana fishing store with the following statement: "Ambushing Tucker Carlson while he is in a store with his family is totally inexcusable — no public figure should be accosted regardless of their political persuasion or beliefs simply due to the intolerance of another point of view.” But as The Huffington Post's Amanda Terkel points out, Fox News star Jesse Watters made his name by ambushing people for The O'Reilly Factor. "Fox News is outraged when their big-name hosts are ambushed, but it is totally fine with its big-name hosts doing the ambushing," says Terkel. "Ambushes were a central part of the show of Bill O’Reilly, who was Fox’s most prominent host for years. (He left in 2017, under the disgrace of a series of sexual harassment allegations.) Fox News also continued to promote Jesse Watters, O’Reilly’s henchman who went out and did many of the ambushes. In 2009, O’Reilly sent Watters out to harass me while I was on vacation for the weekend in Virginia. Even after multiple attempts to contact Fox News, the network never offered any explanation or apology for what happened. There was no outrage that I was accosted while going about my personal life, simply because O’Reilly didn’t like that I pointed out that he had made gross comments about a woman who was raped."