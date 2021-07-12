Cancel
Copa America ends with 179 confirmed cases of COVID-19

 18 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — There were at least 179 known COVID-19 cases related to the Copa America. The figure offered by Brazil's health ministry adds 13 more to its previous update on June 25. The ministry did not inform how seriously the disease evolved in any of the infected. The figure also does not contemplate possible contagion among a few thousand guests who watched Lionel Messi’s Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 on Saturday in the final at Maracana Stadium. The final was the only match in the tournament to have fans on the stands. Positive cases included 36 players or staffers of national teams, 137 outsourced workers and six related to South American soccer body CONMEBOL.

