Prosecutor to review goalie Kivlenieks' fireworks death

wcn247.com
 17 days ago

NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Police in Michigan have turned over their investigation into the fireworks death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks to a prosecutor for review. Novi police Lt. Jason Meier says his department has not requested charges in Kivlenieks’ Fourth of July death. Meier also says Kivlenieks’ death still is considered accidental and the police investigation was complete unless otherwise directed by the Oakland County prosecutor’s office. The 24-year-old died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast. Police have said the firework at a private home northwest of Detroit tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby. Kivlenieks was in a hot tub and was trying to move out of the way of the firework when he was struck.

