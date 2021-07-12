Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Euro 2020 created strong reputation despite many challenges

wcn247.com
 17 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — The 2020 European Championship was delayed one year by the COVID-19 pandemic and ranks among the most difficult soccer tournaments ever organized. It's also now down in the books — historically and financially — as a success. Euro 2020 defied being played within strict health rules and with far fewer fans than people wanted. It survived a near-tragedy involving a hugely popular player on just the second day and ended with fan violence at the final. Yet the quality of play and soccer's emotional power to create shared experiences between fans and nations should ensure Euro 2020 endures as a positive memory.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geneva#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs talks 'inhuman' conditions at Olympics quarantine hotel

Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs, who was set to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, called the conditions at her quarantine hotel "inhuman." Jacobs was quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus and has been in isolation for about eight days. She was forced to miss the street event in skateboarding’s Olympic debut. The 31-year-old said in an Instagram video she’s had to force officials to allow her to get fresh air because her window doesn’t open.
Worldwnewsj.com

Tokyo 2021 Preview: Euro clash creates Olympic soccer headache

Often the event that connects an Olympic host city with the rest of the nation, soccer could be a source of trepidation rather than excitement in Japan. Players spreading across the country is far from desired as Japan is trying to stage a Games that limits the risks of COVID-19 infections spreading.
Soccerdallassun.com

Euro 2020 set England up for a strong World Cup in 2022

Following Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's save of Bukayo Saka's penalty in the final moments of the Euro 2020 final, attention has been fiercely focused on the appalling and unacceptable racial abuse of the England players. Rightly so: we should all stand together with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka, and the England team as they unite in an exemplary manner against all forms of racism.
Podcastajournalofmusicalthings.com

Are we approaching peak podcast? Maybe. Look how many are being created.

According to a report yesterday in RAIN, podcasts continue to multiply faster than most bacteria. In 2013, 335,000 new podcasts went online. Last year, about a million debuted. And as of today, a little more than halfway through 2021, another 513,000 have been added already. If things continue on this trajectory, 2021 will see the debut of an additional one million podcasts. This translates into about 2.5 million podcasts and 190 million episodes. Now you know why you can never get caught up.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Two men, both 18, are arrested for helping ticketless fans storm Wembley before Euro 2020 final as ex Met Police chief calls chaos 'a stain on our country's reputation'

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing items which helped football fans without tickets to storm Wembley Stadium on the night of the Euro 2020 final. Metropolitan Police has said the men, both 18, are suspected of taking items and sharing them with others to allow them to get into Wembley to see England face off against Italy in the final.
Sportsheraldstaronline.com

Despite many issues, Olympics are golden

Beginning Friday, billions of eyes will turn toward Tokyo as the 2020 Summer Olympics finally begin. That we have been able to come this close to the opening ceremonies is a medal-worthy accomplishment in itself. Delayed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympics are moving forward, even though the coronavirus and its variants continue to hover just off stage, threatening to throw parts of the world back into lockdown and still threatening the games themselves.
Sportsmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. gearing up for strong Tokyo Olympic performance, despite setbacks

DENVER, the United States, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Still the Olympic favorite, Team USA has been hurt by several recent events coming even before Friday's opening ceremonies at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Summer Games. On Wednesday, America's World Cup champion women's soccer team was stunned by Sweden 3-0, and earlier...
Soccerchatsports.com

Olympics 2020: Why is there no Team GB men's football team at the Tokyo tournament?

The women's squad at the Games has some star names and has picked up wins, but there is no male equivalent this year – and here's why. Lucy Bronze and Ellen White have been lighting up Team GB at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the women's side claiming a 2-0 win over Chile in their opening game before seeing off hosts Japan in the follow-up.
Advocacykniakrls.com

Many Hands for Haiti Reports Strong Ties Between Pella, Pignon

Despite political turmoil and ongoing economic challenges, Many Hands for Haiti continues work to expand their operation on the island nation. Executive Leader of Many Hands for Haiti Tim Brand says registration will open soon for the Pignon in Pella event on September 18th, with the goal of opening a new school on their campus. Brand is thankful for ongoing support for their operations, including their 50 States of Giving challenge. He says the connection between Pignon and Pella remains strong. Details about the Pignon in Pella event will be available at the Many Hands for Haiti website. https://www.mh4h.org/
SoccerTelegraph

Team GB women's footballers reveal dismay at commentators getting names wrong

Team GB have revealed their anger at commentators getting their names wrong in matches and say it will provide them with extra motivation in their quarter-final against Australia today. Great Britain's 1-1 draw on Tuesday was shown live by Eurosport using a feed provided by the Olympic Broadcasting Service, whose...
Soccerchatsports.com

England manager Gareth Southgate given freedom of Middlesbrough

England manager Gareth Southgate has been granted the freedom of Middlesbrough for the way he led his side to the Euro 2020 final. Southgate, who played for Middlesbrough from 2001 to 2006 before managing the club for three years, was made an honorary freeman of the borough by Middlesbrough Council.
Worldwcn247.com

South African sets first individual swimming WR at Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker has set the first individual swimming world record at the Tokyo Olympics. She won the women’s 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 18.95 seconds, breaking the mark of 2:19.11 set by Denmark’s Rikke Moller Pedersen at the 2013 world championships in Barcelona. The United States claimed the other two medals. Lilly King set a blistering pace early in the race and held on for a silver, while Annie Lazor grabbed bronze. It was the third world record at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, with the first two coming in women’s relays.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics-Rowing-ROC silver leaves American rower with 'nasty feeling'

(Reuters) - American rower Megan Kalmoe said she was left with a “nasty feeling” after watching the Russian duo of Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oriabinskaia take home a silver medal in the women’s pair on Thursday. Russian athletes are barred from competing at major international events with their flag and...
Sportswcn247.com

Howdy, partner! New beach pairings find success at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — American beach volleyball teammates Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne are still getting to know each other after being thrown together on the eve of the Tokyo Olympics. Bourne flew to Japan as a late replacement for Gibb's original partner, Taylor Crabb, who tested positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Japan. The new team won its second straight match, beating Switzerland in straight sets. Beach volleyball partnerships are more like marriages than business relationships, with players sometimes spending more time with their teammates than their actual spouses.
Tennissandiegouniontribune.com

Chen beats Chinese teammate for gold in women’s table tennis

TOKYO — For the ninth straight Olympics, a Chinese woman won the gold medal in table tennis. Chen Meng beat teammate Sun Yingsha 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-4, 11-9 in the women’s singles final on Thursday, keeping China perfect in the event since its debut at the 1988 Seoul Games.
SportsPosted by
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Two Texas Tech Athletes No Longer Allowed To Compete In Olympics

Two Texas Tech University track and field stars are no longer allowed to compete in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Triple jump champion Ruth Usoro and sprinter Rosemary Chukwuma are the among the 10 track and field athletes from Nigeria who were declared ineligible for the games on Wednesday, July 28, because they failed to meet anti-doping guidelines, KCDB reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy