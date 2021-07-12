Euro 2020 created strong reputation despite many challenges
GENEVA (AP) — The 2020 European Championship was delayed one year by the COVID-19 pandemic and ranks among the most difficult soccer tournaments ever organized. It's also now down in the books — historically and financially — as a success. Euro 2020 defied being played within strict health rules and with far fewer fans than people wanted. It survived a near-tragedy involving a hugely popular player on just the second day and ended with fan violence at the final. Yet the quality of play and soccer's emotional power to create shared experiences between fans and nations should ensure Euro 2020 endures as a positive memory.
