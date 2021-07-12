Euro 2020 created strong reputation despite many challenges

Despite political turmoil and ongoing economic challenges, Many Hands for Haiti continues work to expand their operation on the island nation. Executive Leader of Many Hands for Haiti Tim Brand says registration will open soon for the Pignon in Pella event on September 18th, with the goal of opening a new school on their campus. Brand is thankful for ongoing support for their operations, including their 50 States of Giving challenge. He says the connection between Pignon and Pella remains strong. Details about the Pignon in Pella event will be available at the Many Hands for Haiti website. https://www.mh4h.org/