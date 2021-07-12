Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Giannis the Great: Bucks star making his mark in NBA Finals

wcn247.com
 17 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo shook his head, unwilling to place himself in the class of the only player with a longer streak of 40-point games in an NBA Finals. No, he's not Michael Jordan. But he's exactly the player the Milwaukee Bucks need to win their first title in 50 years. Antetokounmpo has scored 42 and 41 points in the last two games. He led the Bucks to a 120-100 win in Game 3 that cut the Phoenix Suns' lead to 2-1. Despite a knee injury just two weeks ago, Antetokounmpo is playing with the aggressiveness that made him a two-time NBA MVP. Game 4 is Wednesday.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#Ap#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar warns Chris Paul, Suns are in trouble vs. Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks legend and NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are figuring it out in the NBA Finals, which should spell trouble for Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on The Jump, Abdul-Jabbar discussed the importance of Milwaukee’s Game 3 win to their chances of lifting...
NBACBS Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo wins 2021 NBA Finals MVP: Bucks star becomes youngest winner since Kawhi Leonard in 2014

Giannis Antetokounmpo was crowned NBA Finals MVP after leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship since 1971 in a six-game series win over the Phoenix Suns. The 26-year-old forward became the youngest player to win Finals MVP since Kawhi Leonard did so at the age of 22 in 2014. In his first Finals appearance, Antetokounmpo dominated by averaging 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and five assists per game. His remarkable combination of athleticism and skill overwhelmed the Suns, but before the series began, it wasn't even clear that he would be able to play.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley On The Bucks Winning The NBA Championship: "If You’re Not Happy For Giannis Antetokounmpo, There’s Something Wrong With You. He Represents Everything That Is Great About Basketball."

It has been just short of two weeks since the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship, but the world is still showering praise on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak solidified himself in history as one of the most accomplished players in NBA history. And people in the world of basketball have taken their chance to give Giannis his flowers. Antetokounmpo, in the eyes of many, did things the right way. He had the choice to leave Milwaukee and join a superteam. But he chose to stay with the franchise that took a chance on him, and build a championship contender. And his loyalty was rewarded, as he and the Bucks lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley destroys Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s haters

Considering he’s one of the greatest Phoenix Suns players of all time, it came as a bit of a surprise for some that Charles Barkley decided to pick Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks to win the title in the NBA Finals. Barkley himself opened up about this bit of irony in a recent interview, and he also had a strong message to any Giannis naysayer left out there.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 5 free agents to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo

After leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title in 50 years, Giannis Antetokounmpo is on top of the world right now. The reigning Finals MVP had a dominant postseason run that saw him finally get over the hump and claim his first championship, but he has no plans to slow down just yet. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will be hungry to defend their crown next season, but first, they will have to retool the roster this offseason in free agency.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Reactions from Thursday night’s 2021 NBA Draft

The Milwaukee Bucks were not placed under the spotlight during the 2021 NBA Daft, but they found themselves in the news regardless. While it was not as exciting as many hoped, the Bucks did make a trade with the Indiana Pacers by shipping their 31st overall pick in exchange for picks 54, 56, and two future second rounders. It was a questionable move at the time as the Bucks could have surely gotten a potential first round talent with that opening pick in the second round. However, fans would have to wait and see who the team would take before making any assumptions.
NBALong Beach Press-Telegram

NBA Finals: Winning without Giannis scoring 40 gives Bucks confidence boost

MILWAUKEE — As remarkable as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in delivering MVP-caliber performances during the NBA Finals while playing with an injured knee, there have been games in which he was good but not great. Good hadn’t been good enough for a Milwaukee Bucks win – until Game 4. And...

Comments / 0

Community Policy