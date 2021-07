Coming from the first vineyard planted in this area of the valley in 1997 and cofermented with Viognier, the aromas are expressive, with notes of raspberry, orange peel, soot, grilled meat and stem, showing more overt fruit out of the gate than this wine and area often does. The palate is broad in feel, with plentiful pyrazine notes on the finish. It needs time to fully show itself, but the rewards will be plentiful. Best after 2024. Sean P. Sullivan.