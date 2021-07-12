Penny Hardaway sees Larry Brown helping make Memphis better

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Penny Hardaway has wanted Larry Brown to coach with him ever since he took over at his alma mater. Three years later, they have that chance at Memphis. Hardaway said Monday he's always wanted to be around greatness and that iron sharpens iron. Hardaway says that's why he kept fighting to get Brown onto his coaching staff. Hardaway played for Brown when both were with the New York Knicks. Brown now is 80 and still is the only coach to win championships in both the NCAA and the NBA. Brown wants to share what he knows and says he'll do whatever Hardaway asks of him.