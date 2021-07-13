Cancel
The Latest: Malaysia shuts virus-stricken vaccination center

By The Associated Press
 13 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia shut down a mass vaccination center Tuesday after more than 200 medical staff and volunteers tested positive for the coronavirus. Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said it was difficult to determine if the infections occurred at the center, while stressing that swift government action had stopped the cluster.

