Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore returns to train with team

This weekend serves up a battle near the bottom of the MLS standings as the Chicago Fire hosts Toronto FC at Soldier Field on Saturday night. Chicago should have won on Wednesday night, but they absolutely bottled it. Up 2-0 at home against D.C. United, it seemed like they were set to pick up all three points despite not playing too well. However, a late collapse meant that they conceded twice in the span of five minutes, and that they had to settle for a draw. It was the story of the season for the Fire, who left their fans disappointed once again.