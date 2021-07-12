Cancel
Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore returns to train with team

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore has returned to full training with the team after spending more than seven weeks working out on his own. The MLS club confirmed his return. Altidore’s future in Toronto has been up in the air since a confrontation during a game in late May with former coach Chris Armas, who has since been fired. The star striker was substituted in the 70th minute of a 1-0 loss to Orlando City. The 31-year-old Altidore is in his seventh season in Toronto and has only appeared in four games this season, with one goal in 189 minutes.

