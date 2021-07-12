Cancel
Mariners reinstate Kikuchi from IL in time for All-Star Game

 17 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners reinstated left-hander Yusei Kikuchi from the injured list, making him eligible to participate in the All-Star Game. Kikuchi was selected to the American League All-Star team for the first time in his career and is Seattle's lone representative. The Mariners placed Kikuchi on the injured list Sunday but did not disclose an injury. Manager Scott Servais said he could not comment but wasn’t concerned about Kikuchi’s status. The Mariners optioned infielder Donovan Walton to Triple-A Tacoma and designated for assignment reliever Will Vest in order to reinstate Kikuchi.

