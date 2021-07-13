Columbine Health Systems Celebrates Their Certified Nursing Assistants

Certified Nursing Aide (PRN opening for Elite Home Health & Hospice in Orofino, ID area. The CNA position is a paraprofessional member of the home care team who works under the supervision of a registered nurse or therapist and performs various personal care services as necessary to meet the patient’s needs. Requirements: 1) Must have successfully completed a training and competency evaluation program that is approved by the State of Idaho as meeting all requirements and listed in good standing in the state nurse registry. 2) At least 18 years of age. 3) Ability to read and follow written instructions and document care given. 4) Self-directing with the ability to work with little direct supervision. 5) Empathy for the needs of the ill, injured, frail and the impaired. 6) Possess and maintains current CPR certification. 7) Demonstrates tact, patience and good personal hygiene. 8) Licensed driver with automobile that is insured in accordance with Organization requirements and is in good working order. TO APPLY: https://pennant.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/EliteHHHCareerSite/job/Idaho/CNA--PRN----Elite-Home-Health---Hospice---Orofino-area_JR37477.