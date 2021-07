From the NFL to the CFL, Shawn Bane Jr. is finally settling into his new home up north. “Camp has been different,” Bane Jr. said. “It’s a different country, just getting used to the climate first and foremost, and then you got to learn your coaches, learning your players, learn new plays, actually doing them in person and then against defense. So, all of that was different being off since 2019 technically. But I’ve been working out all that time, and it’s been it’s been showing. I’ve been making some pretty good plays.”