Swea City, IA

North Union pockets regional crown, earns state softball bid

Sentinel
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWEA CITY — North Union earned its first trip to the Iowa Class 2A state softball tournament at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge since the summer of 2017. Ace right-hander Emily Meyer worked around a bases-loaded top of the first, while teammates Ella Ulrich and Sam Nielsen combined to reach base seven times and scored six runs to power the No. 8-ranked Warriors to a 9-1 triumph over the Sioux Central Rebels in Monday night’s Region 1 championship game in Swea City.

