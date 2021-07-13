Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Latest: Malaysia shuts virus-stricken vaccination center

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOCYS_0av7LZBQ00

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia shut down a mass vaccination center Tuesday after more than 200 medical staff and volunteers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said it was difficult to determine if the infections occurred at the center, while stressing that swift government action had stopped the cluster.

He urged people who were vaccinated at the center from Friday onward to isolate themselves for 10 days in case they develop symptoms.

Khairy, who is in charge of the national immunization program, said he ordered testing for all 453 workers at the center in central Selangor state after two volunteers contracted the virus. Khairy said the 204 whose results were positive had low viral loads, meaning the amount of virus in their bodies was small.

The center was shut for deep sanitization and all its workers were being isolated. Khairy said the center will reopen Wednesday with a new team of medical workers.

Despite a strict lockdown since June 1, the pandemic had worsened in Malaysia with total confirmed cases breaching 844,000 and more than 6,200 deaths. But vaccination has picked up pace, with nearly 11% of the population inoculated.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— US outbreaks tied to summer camps could be a preview of the school year

— WHO officials say not enough evidence boosters are needed yet, shots should be given to poorer countries

— Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — The Red Cross says a surge of coronavirus infections with the delta variant is overwhelming hospitals in Southeast Asia and outpacing vaccinations.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies also warned that a widening global divide in vaccinations is slowing Southeast Asia's efforts to battle the pandemic.

Thailand is reporting nearly 10,000 new infections daily, more than four times a month ago, while deaths have also reached record highs. Infections in Vietnam have surged past 2,000 a day, almost 10 times more than in early June.

According to the Oxford University’s COVID-19 Our World in Data, Thailand has only fully vaccinated around 5% of its population, Vietnam less than 1% and Indonesia 5.5%. In contrast, richer countries such as the United Kingdom have fully vaccinated more than half their populations.

Red Cross Asia Pacific Director Alexander Matheou said in a statement Tuesday that richer countries have a steady supply of vaccines but most Asian nations are struggling to access sufficient doses to keep their populations safe. It applauded richer countries that have made generous pledges and donations of vaccines to Asia but urged for delivery to be accelerated.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s streak of more than 1,000 daily coronavirus cases has reached a week as health authorities scramble to slow a viral surge that has brought Seoul’s thriving nightlife to a standstill and professional baseball to a halt.

Authorities said Tuesday that more than 800 of the 1,150 new cases are in the greater capital area, where officials have shut down nightclubs and prohibited private social gatherings of three or more people after 6 p.m.

There are signs the virus is spreading beyond the Seoul metropolitan area as the country enters its summer holidays. Busan, Daegu, Daejeon and South Chungcheong province are among the major cities and regions that reported dozens of new infections.

South Korea has added more than 13,000 cases this month alone, bringing its total for the pandemic to 170,296, including 2,046 deaths from COVID-19.

___

SYDNEY — Australia has recorded a third COVID-19 death this year.

New South Wales state Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant on Tuesday declined to say whether the man, who was aged in his 70s, had been vaccinated. He died Monday in Sydney’s eastern suburbs where the current Sydney cluster began last month.

The New South Wales state government has said Sydney’s 3-week-old lockdown is likely to be extended Friday.

A woman in her 90s from southwest Sydney died Saturday, a day after testing positive for the coronavirus. An 80-year-old man died April 12 after becoming infected in the Philippines.

Australia had not previously recorded a COVID-19 death since Oct. 19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
47K+
Followers
61K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khairy Jamaluddin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selangor#Ap#The Red Cross#Red Crescent Societies#The Oxford University#Red Cross Asia Pacific#Asian#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
Country
Thailand
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
Country
South Korea
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
Public HealthIFLScience

Delta Variant Infected Dozens At A Party – Except The Six Vaccinated People

The super-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 infected everyone who attended a recent party in Sydney, Australia – except for the six people who were vaccinated. Health authorities in New South Wales recently revealed that 24 out of 30 guests recently tested positive for the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 after attending a birthday party in West Hoxton, a suburb of Sydney. The six who managed to avoid the infection were all healthcare workers who had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Posted by
Fox News

New coronavirus variants seen as too contagious for hotel quarantines

In early May, two people quarantined in adjacent hotel rooms in the Australian city of Adelaide opened their doors within seconds of each other to collect meals. Health authorities believe that could have been enough for the virus to spread from a man in one of the hotel rooms to a man in the other via airborne transmission.
WWL-TV

Doctor warns symptoms of COVID-19 Delta variant are similar to 'usual common cold'

AUSTIN, Texas — People who are contracting the Delta variant of COVID-19 are showing symptoms similar to the common cold. Doctors are concerned Americans won't get tested for the virus and spread it not knowing the difference. Internal Medicine Physician at Baylor Scott & White Dr. Mary Ann Rodriguez said...
Public Healthdeseret.com

Can fully vaccinated people spread the delta variant?

The delta variant of the novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, and fully vaccinated people may be a part of the problem. Do fully vaccinated people spread the delta variant?. Christopher Murray, the director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, recently told Insider there’s a high...
Public Healthfox35orlando.com

WHO recommends masks -- even for vaccinated people -- because of delta variant

As the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus gained traction around the world, the World Health Organization urged vaccinated people to continue to wear masks and social distance, according to reports. "Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission," Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO’s assistant director-general for access to medicines and health...
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning Every American Should Hear

Coronavirus is coming back, bigtime, warned virus experts today and this weekend, as the Delta variant, which is more transmissible and more dangerous, is threatening to undo our progress. Cases are rising. So are hospitalizations and deaths. Just four states account for 40% of cases last week, and cases are up in every state. These tragedies are avoidable, says infectious disease specialist Dr. Catherine O'Neal during a state COVID-19 press briefing Friday. Read on for five pieces of life-saving pieces of advice, including a warning about the Delta variant that every American, unvaccinated or not, should hear—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
WorldBirmingham Star

Lambda strain deadlier than Delta variant: Health Ministry

London [UK], July 7 (ANI): A new COVID-19 strain called 'Lambda' is much more dangerous than the Delta variant, said the UK Health Ministry adding that it has been detected in more than 30 countries in the past four weeks. On Monday, the Health Ministry tweeted, "The Lambda strain was...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Unvaccinated people are ‘Covid variant factories’ as fears loom mutations could prolong pandemic, scientists warn

UNVACCINATED people are Covid "variant factories" who could prolong the pandemic and lead to more restrictions, scientists have warned. The dire prediction comes as the World Health Organisation warned that mutant strains are already outpacing the current wave of jabs as much of the world had hoped the virus horror could be coming to an end.

Comments / 0

Community Policy