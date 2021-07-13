Cancel
Public Health

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. WHO says countries should not order COVID-19 boosters. Rich countries should not be ordering booster shots for their vaccinated populations while other countries have yet to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday. The...

Emmanuel Macron
#Health And Human Services#Reuters#Who#Covid#Henry Ford Hospital#Americans#Hhs#Se#Taiwanese#German#Chinese
Public Health

What We Know About the COVID-19 Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus was first discovered in India in December of last year. It rapidly began ravaging the country and then reached Great Britain. It is currently the dominant strain in the United States, as over 83% of all infections are courtesy of the Delta variant.
Public Health

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 646 – RKI

BERLIN (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 646 to 3,737,135, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by 26 to 91,259, the tally showed. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Pharmaceuticals
Best Life

This One Thing Means You Need a COVID Test—Even If You're Vaccinated

In the early days of the pandemic, getting tested for COVID-19 usually followed any encounter with someone we knew who later came down with the virus. Fortunately, the highly effective vaccines that have rolled out have made the constant need for a nasal swabbing or antibody test something of a distant memory. But even though exposure to COVID may not bear the same risk for vaccinated people, experts say there is still at least one thing that means you need to get a test.
Public Health
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Industry

Aptiv, Lear join Mexico’s effort to ramp up vaccinations at border

CIUDAD JUAREZ (Reuters) – Auto part suppliers Aptiv PLC and Lear Corp turned their plants and parking lots in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez into COVID-19 vaccination centers on Monday, ushering in hundreds of workers from companies across the city to get shots. Mexico is ramping up...
Public Health

Thailand reports daily record of 98 coronavirus deaths

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand reported on Thursday a daily record of 98 coronavirus deaths, taking total fatalities to 3,032 since the pandemic began last year. The country’s COVID-19 task force also reported 9,186 new coronavirus cases, bringing total infections to 372,215. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)
Public Health
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health
Daily Mail

'You're dealing with a real bad actor virus': Fauci warns that the Indian 'Delta' variant will continue to spread in counties with low vaccination rates as COVID-19 cases increase by 30% in one week

The nation's top infectious disease expert warned that the spread of the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant is causing cases to increase across the country. In an appearance on CBS This Morning on Monday, Dr Anthony Fauci classified the variant, which accounts for more than half of all new infections, as 'a real bad actor virus.'
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
Public Health
PennLive.com

CDC says ‘superbug’ fungus has spread in two cities

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Public Health
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Science

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
Public Health
EatThis

Don't Go Here Even if It's Open, Experts Warn

This wasn't the way the summer was supposed to go. More than six months after the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccines—and a sharp drop in COVID-19 this spring—cases are rising in all 50 states, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant infecting unvaccinated people. Although the vaccine has proven highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, it's still possible to contract COVID if you've been vaccinated, and many vaccinated people are wondering if they should rethink their plans to resume normal life (tossing the face masks, eating in restaurants, attending indoor events). Some experts say, yes, you should—and there are a few places you shouldn't go. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

