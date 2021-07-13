Local briefs
The Knox County Community Foundation is now accepting online applications for their Community Good Grants Program. The deadline to submit applications is Aug. 25. The foundation awards Community Good grants to charitable partners located in or directly serving Knox County. Funding opportunities are available to support a broad range of local needs. Grants are normally given as one-time support of a project but may be considered for additional support or for expansions of an initial project.www.suncommercial.com
