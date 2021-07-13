Cancel
Protests

The Ferguson Uprisings and the Death of Danye Jones w/ Ray Nowosielski & John Duffy – Parallax Views (07/13/2021)

By J.G.
 13 days ago

On this edition of Parallax Views, a new podcast on iHeart Radio is making waves by revisiting, in light of last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests in response to the death of George Floyd, the Ferguson uprisings of 2014 and the strange death of a young man in their series After the Uprising. Those uprisings came about after the death of Michael Brown and caused renewed discussion about policy brutality and racism. They were also followed by a series of strange deaths, most notably that of 24-year old Danye Dion Jones. Danye’s mother Melissa McKinnies, a prominent activist in the days of the Ferguson unrest, found her son hanged in her backyard. Although ruled a suicide, Danye’s family did not accept that conclusion and gave reasons for their belief that Danye was murdered.

George Floyd
