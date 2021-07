A Dutch teenager who became the youngest space traveler after travelling on board Blue Origin’s rocket last week says he told his co-passenger Jeff Bezos that he’d never ordered anything from Amazon.Oliver Daemen, the 18-year-old physics student, was one of the passengers who accompanied Mr Bezos along with his brother Mark Bezos and 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, who became the oldest person to go to space. The 11-minute trip went 100km above Earth’s sea level, out of the planet’s atmosphere.“I told Jeff, like, I’ve actually never bought something from Amazon. And he was like, ‘oh, wow, it’s [been] a long...