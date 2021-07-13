Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Photos: Cannes Film Festival 2021 red carpet, Day 7

WPXI
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Cannes Film Festival 2021 red carpet, Day 7 Maggie Gyllenhaal and Melanie Laurent attends the "The French Dispatch" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 12, 2021, in Cannes, France. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

www.wpxi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Carpet#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesarcamax.com

Sunday Best: Helen Mirren effortlessly lights up Cannes red carpet

You might not be in need of a ray of sunshine these days, but here’s one anyway: the always resplendent presence of Helen Mirren, on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on July 6. Note the magnificent jewels, the casually held sunglasses, the expression of, “Yes, I know I’m glorious, and I’m fine with it.” In other words, another master class from Dame Helen. How nice to see red carpets back again.
Colorado StateDenver Post

Colorado Twitter users share memes of viral Cannes film festival photo

The internet remains undefeated when it comes to finding an innocent photo and turning it into a meme. The latest trending image to get the treatment is from the Tuesday photocall of the movie “The French Dispatch” at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. Timothée Chalamet, director Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray pose for photographers for a news conference, but their attire suggests they didn’t agree on a dress code beforehand.
CelebritiesABC News

Julia Roberts' daughter dazzles at her Cannes red carpet debut

Julia Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Hazel Moder, made her Cannes red carpet debut at the 2021 film festival alongside her father, Daniel Moder. The father-daughter pair stepped out at the premiere of "Flag Day," for which Moder served as the cinematographer. For the red-carpet occasion, Hazel donned a pale yellow, button-up lace dress while Moder wore a tuxedo.
MoviesIndiewire

Cannes 2021 Red Carpet: Timothée Chalamet, Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Spike Lee, and More (Photos)

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival is officially underway in France, and with it comes the first round of red carpet photos. The 74th edition of the legendary festival kicked off with an official photocall for the 2021 competition jury. Spike Lee is serving as the president of the jury this year. The “BlacKkKlansman” Oscar winner is accompanied on the jury by director Mati Diop, singer-songwriter Mylène Farmer, actress-director Maggie Gyllenhaal, writer-director Jessica Hausner, actress-director Mélanie Laurent, writer-director Kleber Mendonça Filho, actor Tahar Rahim, and actor Song Kang-ho. The Jury will unveil its list of winners Saturday, July 17 during the Cannes Closing Ceremony.
MoviesPosted by
WWD

Cannes Film Festival Closes With ‘Titane’ Triumph

CANNES, France — Spike Lee spoke a little too soon while presiding over the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night. When asked to announce the first prize, normally the best actor prize, Lee understood that to be the top prize and started to say “Tita…” as the Palme d’Or winner, before the other jury members jumped up to stop him. A confused Lee asked “in English” before they explained the other prizes come, well, first.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

21 Red-Carpet Jewellery Moments That Gave Us Life At Cannes

Hallelujah! The real life red carpet returned with this month’s Cannes Film Festival, and gave the world two weeks of much-needed glamour and glitz. The jewellery ranged from high-end costume in the form of Bella Hadid’s show-stopping Schiaparelli Couture necklace, to classic high-voltage diamonds by the likes of Cannes stalwarts Chopard and Messika. It was also heartening to see contemporary jewellery design on the red carpet. Regina King and Tonya Lewis Lee, the producer and wife of Spike Lee, were just two of the women who made a statement in pieces from Boucheron’s futuristic Holographique collection.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Tilda Swinton is a vision on Cannes red carpet alongside daughter Honor

The 74th Annual Cannes Film Festival has seen some amazing celebrity looks so far, with everyone from Helen Mirren to Jodie Foster gracing the red carpet with their elegant styles. In addition to being a go-to spot for top celebrity fashion, the festival has also seen some sweet moments between...
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Tilda Swinton and Honor Swinton Byrne Showcase Their Red Carpet Range in Cannes

Red carpet appearances from Honor Swinton Byrne, the 23-year-old daughter of fellow actor Tilda Swinton, are few and far between. In fact, a significant number of them have taken place at the Cannes Film Festival, which Swinton Byrne attended alongside her mother both in 2019 and just this week. On both occasions, the pair were promoting an installment of The Souvenir, the Joanna Hogg film that marked Swinton Byrne’s acting debut. Of course, The Souvenir Part II hasn’t been their only red carpet this time around. They’ve also attended—and delivered at—other screenings, like that of the Jacques Audiard film Les Olympiades.
New York City, NYColumbia University

Two Alumni Projects Win at Cannes Film Festival

At this weekend's closing ceremony on the stage of the Grand Théâtre Lumière, the jury of the Festival de Cannes gathered to announce the 74th annual winners of this most prestigious film festival. Film alumni Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović '17 and Frank Graziano '18 were awarded the Camera d'Or for Murina, and alumna Jasmin Freitas Tenucci '20 was given a Special Jury Mention for her short film, Céu de Agosto (August Sky).
Golddistrictchronicles.com

Kate Winslet Titanic Red Carpet Appearance Memories To Recent Ones!

Kate Winslet Updates: For Kate Winslet, pink flooring remains to be “so nerve-wracking” after virtually 30 years within the enterprise. However, she says the print, sweat, and heels on the seventieth annual Academy Awards have been unbelievable due to an incredible costume. At the 1998 Oscars, the place Winslet was...
MoviesDeadline

Venice Film Festival: Pics From Schrader, Sorrentino, Larrain, Gyllenhaal, Campion, Scott & More To Light Up Lido As Studios, Netflix & (Hopefully) Stars Return – Full List

UPDATED, with more detail: The Venice Film Festival unveiled the lineup for its 78th edition Monday morning with a notably strong studio presence after last year’s near dearth of Hollywood titles and muted star attendance. Universal (with Blumhouse’s previously announced Halloween Kills and Focus’ Last Night In Soho and The Card Counter), Warner Bros (with Legendary’s also previously confirmed Dune) and Disney (with 20th Century’s The Last Duel) will all be represented in town and each was thanked by Venice chief Alberto Barbera for supporting the event. “There is a strong comeback of the Americans,” he said. Scroll down for a full list of titles announced today.
MoviesRepublic

‘Spencer,’ ‘The Last Duel’ set for Venice Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival unveiled a starry lineup of world premieres for September — including Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, and Ridley Scott’s medieval drama “The Last Duel,” featuring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver. The oldest film festival in the world is kicking...
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Venezia 78: Venice Film Festival Announces Its Official Selection

The president of the Venice Film Festival Roberto Cicutto and Director Alberto Barbera have presented this morning, July 26, the official selection of the 78th Venice International Film Festival due to take place on September 1-11, 2021. Last week, the festival announced its jury members for the feature films in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy