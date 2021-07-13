Photos: Cannes Film Festival 2021 red carpet, Day 7

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival is officially underway in France, and with it comes the first round of red carpet photos. The 74th edition of the legendary festival kicked off with an official photocall for the 2021 competition jury. Spike Lee is serving as the president of the jury this year. The “BlacKkKlansman” Oscar winner is accompanied on the jury by director Mati Diop, singer-songwriter Mylène Farmer, actress-director Maggie Gyllenhaal, writer-director Jessica Hausner, actress-director Mélanie Laurent, writer-director Kleber Mendonça Filho, actor Tahar Rahim, and actor Song Kang-ho. The Jury will unveil its list of winners Saturday, July 17 during the Cannes Closing Ceremony.
