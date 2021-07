DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Happy Tuesday morning everyone! We are starting off the day warm and muggy once again, with temperatures a little above average for this time of year in the mid to upper 70s across much of the Wiregrass. Thankfully, we are rain-free and cloud-free as well, but there are a couple spots seeing patchy dense fog out there this morning. Therefore, make sure to take a little extra time in getting to your destination, as this fog will temporarily reduce visibilities in some spots! This fog should clear away once the sun rises, and we’ll stay dry through the rest of the morning.