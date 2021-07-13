Cancel
Stocks

Flat open expected, as markets look to US inflation and US bank earnings

FXStreet.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was another record-breaking day for all three major US indices yesterday, with last week’s volatility seemingly a distant memory, as investors chose to focus on the start of Q2 earnings season, starting today with the release of the latest numbers from JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, with expectations tempered somewhat by recent comments from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who warned in June that the banks Q2 performance was unlikely to match that of Q1. Trading revenue could well be lower than the consensus estimates of $6.5bn as lower yields and volatility impact turnover. Dimon also played down expectations over loan demand and income after a bumper Q1.

