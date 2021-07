The bullish run higher in the USD/SGD reached another apex early last week when the Forex pair moved to a ratio of nearly 1.36920 on the 20th of July. Following this challenge to values not seen since November 2020, the USD/SGD has produced a reversal lower. Speculators need to decide if the USD/SGD trend lower will continue to build momentum, or if the Forex pair will use the 1.36000 mark. which it is currently hovering above as a legitimate support level which triggers additional buying in the short term.