According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/JPY could move higher once 110.90 is cleared. 24-hour view: “Our expectation for USD to ‘trade sideways between 109.95 and 110.40’ was incorrect as it rose to 110.58 before settling on a firm note at 110.54 (+0.36%). Upward momentum has improved, albeit not by much. For today, there is scope USD to move to 110.70 but the next resistance at 110.90 is unlikely to come under threat. On the downside, a breach of 110.15 (minor support is at 110.30) would indicate that the current mild upward pressure has eased.”