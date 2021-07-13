CPI inflation remains above RBI's target band for a second straight month

In the absence of any major data, the risk sentiment seems to be holding up well. US treasuries continue to get sold off. Long-term inflation expectations have risen. European equities and Dow futures were negative earlier major European indices managed to end in the green and S&P500 and Nasdaq printed new all-time highs yet again. The focus will be on the US June CPI today (headline expected 0.5% MoM and core CPI expected 0.4% MoM). We believe an in-line print would be good for risk whereas an upside or a downside surprise could result in a risk-off. ECB chair Christine Lagarde said that the ECB would change policy guidance at the next meeting on 22nd July. The Euro has remained relatively stable despite her comments. China June trade data came in better than expected this morning.