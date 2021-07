In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is now seen navigating the 1.3600-1.3830 range in the near term. 24-hour view: “We noted yesterday that GBP ‘is unlikely to weaken further’ and we expected GBP to ‘consolidate and trade between 1.3585 and 1.3670’. Our view for consolidation was incorrect as GBP dipped to 1.3591 before staging a surprisingly sharp rebound (high has been 1.3723 during late NY hours). The rapid bounce appears to be running ahead of itself but there is room for GBP to edge higher to 1.3750 first before a pullback can be expected. The next resistance at 1.3780 is not expected to come into the picture. Support is at 1.3670 but only a breach of 1.3635 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”