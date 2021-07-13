Kelce-backed business aims to open 7 KC-area locations by early 2022

Graystone Consulting, a business of Morgan Stanley, announced that the Graystone Consulting Raleigh, Wichita, Dallas, and Kansas City team has been named number four on the Barron’s 2021 list of America’s Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams. The local Graystone Consulting team is led by institutional consultants William Hendrix, Robert Morris, Christopher Calmer, and Jade Baker, who focus on helping nonprofits utilize their assets to pursue their mission, serving as proactive and collaborative consultants to help clients grow their social and financial capital. Their consulting practice is rooted in a passion for serving mission and philanthropy based institutions. The list, first published in 2015, identifies the top 100 institutional consulting teams that advise retirement plans, foundations, endowments, corporations, and other institutions on their investment portfolios. The ranking is based on several factors including institutional assets, revenues, number of team members and number of clients served by the team. “We’re incredibly proud of this well-deserved recognition of our Raleigh, Wichita, Dallas, Kansas City Team,” said Jeremy France, Head of Graystone Consulting. “Our investment consultants advise a wide range of institutional clients, and this team is truly dedicated to serving their individual fiduciary needs, supporting their unique missions and helping to improve the financial futures of many Americans.” Graystone Consulting, a business of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, provides a complete range of investment consulting services to institutional clients, which include endowments and foundations, not-for-profits, health care organizations, insurance entities, corporations, and family offices. For further information, please visit graystone.morganstanley.com/graystone-consulting-raleigh-wichita-dallas, or contact the team by emailing Jade Baker at Jade.Baker@msgraystone.com. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.