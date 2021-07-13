Why Cobra Commander Should Get His Own Solo Movie

Throughout the history of Marvel comics, there have been many characters that have been created and then fumbled about either because those who were writing them didn’t know how to truly handle them, or because they lost interest. Sadly, there have been years when Sue Storm has been included in both categories since her character didn’t get the wake-up call she needed until the 2000s. Many might want to scoff at thinking that she hasn’t been given her due for so long, but this is where even I have to agree that as a superhero and a character, Sue Storm really did get the short end of the stick for a while. Belonging to a group that as important as the Fantastic Four, one would think that Sue would be treated like comic book royalty, not only because of her status as a hero but because of the fact that she can effectively shut down her other teammates if she really wanted to. Obviously her desire to see her team, her family, flourish is far greater, but starting in the 90s and finally culminating in the 2000s, Sue put her foot down in a big way and became more than just the wife to Reed Richards, the sister to Johnny Storm, and the mother to Franklin Richards.