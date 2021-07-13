Why Cobra Commander Should Get His Own Solo Movie
One of the few characters in the G.I. Joe lore who stands out the most is the main villain of the franchise, Cobra Commander. And of course, the other few are Storm Shadow and Snake Eyes. With the upcoming G.I. Joe origins Snake Eyes movie coming out soon, I seriously wonder if doing the origin story route is better for these G.I. Joe movies. Let’s be real, the Rise of Cobra was pretty lackluster. Personally, I didn’t hate it and it was actually kind of enjoyable, but seriously, why did the filmmakers blend in so much science fiction? Those enhanced metal suits Duke and Ripcord wore just didn’t fit with the classic style of the Joes. And I do think the sequel, Retaliation, was an improvement, but it was only slightly more enjoyable. The reception and box office was lackluster, so naturally, a reboot was the right move.www.tvovermind.com
