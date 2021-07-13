Cancel
Lillard Leads The Way But Team USA Falls Again In Exhibition Play

Cover picture for the articleAfter dropping their first exhibition games to Nigeria Saturday afternoon, they followed it with a 91-83 loss to Australia at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas Monday night. After never really looking like the better team in a 90-87 loss to a Mike Brown-coach Nigerian roster, the USA,...

