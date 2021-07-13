Life House Banquet brings stories and songs of hope

MURRAY - The Life House Banquet is returning, this time to a larger location that will allow more people to hear about its mission of hope and love through stories and songs. The 38th annual Life House Banquet will be Thursday, Aug. 26, at the CFSB Center at Murray State University. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program begins at 6:30 p.m. with Mark Schultz as the featured speaker. Shultz is a platinum-selling, award-winning artist whose music career has spanned two decades with 13 No. 1 hits.