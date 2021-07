Ready for a chance to get an up close and personal look at one of history’s greatest works of art? Explore the Sistine Chapel as you’ve never seen it before. Coming in September, you can explore the stunning details of Michelangelo’s iconic work at Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, produced by SEE Global Entertainment (SEE™), a family of companies that specialize in global touring exhibitions. Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition showcases the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements while allowing its visitors to experience this art from an up-close, life-sized, and never-before-seen perspective.