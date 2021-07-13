May 4, 1926 – May 10, 2021. Rosalyn Chmelka passed away on May 10, 2021, in Seward, Nebraska, at the age of 95 years and six days. Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight, Nebraska, with the Rev. Father Raymond Jansen celebrating the Mass. A Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The graveside service and internment will take place at a later date at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Bee, Nebraska.