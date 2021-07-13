Faculty, staff sought to serve in new role as diversity ambassadors

The Department of Music is pleased to welcome two new faculty members — Katey J. Halbert and Jessica Vansteenburg — to the U of A. Hornist Katey J. Halbert's vibrant personality and passion for music inspire both as a teacher and performer. A new resident to Northwest Arkansas, Halbert will be the visiting assistant professor of horn starting this fall. Her career over the last decade has been highlighted by numerous unique and engaging musical experiences she hopes to share with her students.