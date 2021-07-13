Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Faculty, staff sought to serve in new role as diversity ambassadors

 13 days ago

A new program is offering University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty and staff an opportunity to help advance diversity and inclusive excellence via the campus hiring process. Organized by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the Diversity Ambassador Program will allow participating faculty and staff to assist search committees and hiring officials. Primary duties include encouraging all involved to follow university procedures and incorporate a focus on diversity and inclusive methods for the recruitment, selection and retention of diverse faculty and staff.

