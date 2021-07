PR firm CEO says a Lymphoma diagnosis taught her the importance of prioritizing herself. In 2017 Lindsey Walker, 27 at the time, was on top of the world. As the founder of an award-winning communications agency Walker + Associates Media Group, an elite public relations firm for tastemakers in beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment, she was working with brands like 135th Street Agency, BET, Interscope Records, and FX Networks, to name a few. She regularly secured press in top-tier publications and achieved career highs in just a few years that some veteran publicists are still aiming toward. Walker’s campaigns had garnered more than 2.6 million media impressions globally, and have been seen in The New York Times, Forbes, and InStyle Magazine, among others. It was no easy feat, but her passion drove her to quick success.