Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Rum-Infused Whisky Spirits

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning Canadian whisky brand Forty Creek is introducing a new rum-infused whisky called Foxheart that boasts notes oak, spice and fruit. The latest innovation from Forty Creek gets its name from Master Blender Bill Ashburn's first championship dog—a wire hair terrier. The curiosity, determination and tenacity of the dog breed inspired the attitude of the rum-infused expression, which is said to have "greater depth of character and a more rounded, balanced taste from start to finish."

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rum#Dog#Canadian Whisky#Innovation#Food Drink#Beverages#Foxheart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksGear Patrol

The 19 Best Bourbons to Drink in 2021

Best Overall Bourbon: Knob Creek Small Batch 9-Year Bourbon. Best Craft Bourbon: New Riff Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Best Bourbon for a Party: Early Times Bottled-in-Bond. Most Nuanced Bourbon: Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style. Best Bourbon to Drink Neat: Four Roses Single Barrel. Most Underrated Bourbon: Russell's Reserve 10-Year Bourbon. Best...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Loch Lomond’s New Spearhead Whisky Showcases Whisky Making Techniques

Loch Lomond Group out of Scotland recently revealed a new single grain Scotch whisky called Spearhead that showcases the whisky-making techniques of the distillery. The expression is a lighter spirit that is more accessible to new whiskey drinkers, the brand noted. It is described as bold and has a sweeter style, similar to a Bourbon, and is crafted at Loch Lomond’s distillery using a continuous Coffey style still, allowing for a lighter spirit to be created. The spirit is then aged in ex-bourbon barrels before finishing in a combination of fire and infrared-toasted virgin American oak barrels.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Refreshing Botanically Infused Vodkas

The Finlandia Botanical vodka line is a new offering from the brand focused on delivering exceptional flavor for consumers to enjoy in their favorite recipes. The spirits come in two flavor options including Wildberry & Rose and Cucumber & Mint, which both feature a 30% ABV with 73-calories per serving. The vodkas are crafted with no added sugars or artificial sweeteners, while also features a naturally gluten-free recipe that has no artificial flavors in the mix.
DrinksBusiness Insider

The Best Scotch Whiskies of 2021

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited's strong portfolio of Scotch whiskies – through its strategic partnership with Pernod Ricard – got a big boost at the 2021 International Spirits Challenge. Judges awarded 18 medals to Scotch labels distributed by Corby in Canada, including Double Golds...
RecipesTrendHunter.com

Seasonal Summertime Cocktail Purées

The Perfect Purée of Napa Valley Mango Passion Fruit is a new limited-edition offering from the brand that's focused on delivering exceptional flavor for restaurants and mixologists to incorporate into their favorite old or new recipes. The purée is crafted with summertime in mind with floral notes of mango along...
Drinksshankennewsdaily.com

ImpEx Beverages Unveils The ImpEx Collection, Its First Offering Of Rare Whiskies And Other Spirits

ImpEx Beverages, known as the U.S. importer for a number of key whisky brands including Kilchoman, Penderyn, Glenallachie, Fukano, and M&H, has launched The ImpEx Collection, an array of rare spirits and the company’s first venture into independent bottling. This first edition of the ImpEx Collection is led by Scotch whiskies aged from 12-40 years, but also includes a world whisky, some single cask rums, and several other spirits. Whisky highlights of the collection include:
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Beer-Infused Spice Blends

Whether you are privy to beer-infused spice blends or not, it will certainly be hard for you to discover a more eclectic and exceptional flavor-delivering range like this collaboration between Spiceology and New Belgium Brewing. The jars from this collection can be purchased individually or in a playful “six-pack flight” of mini jars. The versatile seasonings in this capsule can be used as dry rubs or as marinades.
RecipesFood52

Coconut Rum Cream Pie

This pie is for all you coconut lovers out there. Light, fluffy, and wonderfully creamy, this pie is made with a Biscoff cookie crust, which gets topped with a rich, rum-tinged vegan coconut custard and an airy, lightly sweetened coconut whipped cream. Although this coconut rum cream pie requires some...
DrinksJunction City Daily Union

Orange infused iced coffee

It’s not nearly as hot out as it could be — at least not yet — but it’s still pretty toasty out there. On days like these, people like me prefer not to burn ourselves to a crisp if at all possible. But we still want our morning coffee. A...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Sparkling Spirit Sodas

To offer consumers something different from malt-based hard seltzers that derive their alcohol from fermented cane sugar, VOSA was created and it offers sparkling spirit soda cocktails in two flavors. The premium drinks simply pair vodka and soda in a ready-to-drink format that can be enjoyed in either lemon or cranberry.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Low-Sugar Sparkling Beverages

Twelve Below is known for its low-sugar drinks and it is now introducing a pair of new sparkling drinks that feature what it does best—great taste with 100% natural, low-sugar ingredients. These new low-sugar drinks follow the launch of the brand's tonics and mixers because Twelve Below spotted an opportunity to create sparkling beverages for uncompromising consumers.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

10 best spiced rums

The practice of lobbing fruit and spices into barrels of rum is nothing new. Distillers have been blending their rums with all kinds of adjuncts for centuries – whether to help thirsty sailors ward off scurvy, or to mask off-flavours of their dodgy grog. Until recently, spiced rum has been the poor relation to its pure, barrel-aged cousins, seen as a party drink rather than something for the connoisseur.A few respected spiced rum brands such as Captain Morgan and Sailor Jerry have been bobbing around the spicy seas for years, but now a once niche style of spirit is being...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Texas-Inspired Beers

High Desert Days by Lone Star Brewing is a new beer that was created to capture the spirit and taste of Texas' Big Bend region. The wheat-style beer is brewed in the Hill Country of Austin with white wheat and Pilsen malt, then finished with hibiscus and agave nectar. The unique flavor experience is said to be crisp and refreshing, with sweet notes that are balanced by tart, herbal flavors. High Desert Days captures the essence of West Texas in a creative way using authentic ingredients from the region.
DrinksPosted by
InsideHook

Equiano Light Is Your Ideal Summer Rum

Where it’s from: The Equiano Rum Co., the first collaboration of African and Caribbean rum distilleries and an early entry into the nascent category of direct-to-consumer alcohol brands. Why we’re drinking this: Equiano — the company — has a great story with an important history lesson at its core, taking...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Versatile Canned Mocktails

Based on a recipe from 1842, Gunners Cocktails created a canned mocktail that can be enjoyed in a number of ways. Gunner's Saint is a product that combines ginger, natural bitters and lime and it can be mixed with a liquor of choice if desired—naturally, the brand recommends The Gunner Original Sinner, which boasts 4.5% ABV.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Nutty Almond Chips

Nut snacks are often paired with fruit and other sweet flavors but San Joaquin Almond Nut Chips offer a different experience with Sea Salt, Hickory Smoked and Wasabi varieties and completely unique textures. The artisan-crafted snacks are made with simple, sustainably grown ingredients, including almonds and cassava flour. The brand works with California's Naraghi Family Farms, which takes care to invest in sustainable farming practices, solar power, orchard recycling and creating supportive habitats for pollinating bees.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Delicate Botanical Hard Seltzers

Pear Chamomile is a crisp new hard seltzer from PRESS and it comes in at 4% alcohol and just 110 calories and five grams of sugar per can. The refreshing new seltzer flavor balances fruity notes with the gentle taste of chamomile and it appeals to people who aren't afraid to embrace a little sweetness.
NutritionTrendHunter.com

Keto-Friendly Treat Bars

Ratio's Soft Bakes are keto-friendly, gluten-free snacks that have just two grams of net carbs and a single gram of sugar, making them ideal for those who are conscious of their intake of certain ingredients. Whether they are watching the amount of sugar they eat or monitoring the balance of carbs and fat they consume, people will find that these soft-baked bars satisfy their desire for a comforting sweet treat.
New Orleans, LATrendHunter.com

Gourmet Plant Protein Snacks

Sahale Snacks Bean + Nut Snack Mixes feature flavored inspired by classic flavor profiles and the newest ones from the brand include White Cheddar Black Pepper and Creole varieties. The plant protein snacks are ideal for everyday snacking, whether at home or on the go, and they promise to transport people to Rome or New Orleans through flavor.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Snackable Sweet Potato Fries

For National French Fry Day, Spudsy is expanding its product portfolio with all-new Sweet Potato Fries that are perfect for snacking. Appealing to sweet potato lovers of all ages, the snacks are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and made with imperfect sweet potatoes. Spudsy's Sweet Potato Fries are available in varieties like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy