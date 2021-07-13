Rum-Infused Whisky Spirits

The practice of lobbing fruit and spices into barrels of rum is nothing new. Distillers have been blending their rums with all kinds of adjuncts for centuries – whether to help thirsty sailors ward off scurvy, or to mask off-flavours of their dodgy grog. Until recently, spiced rum has been the poor relation to its pure, barrel-aged cousins, seen as a party drink rather than something for the connoisseur.A few respected spiced rum brands such as Captain Morgan and Sailor Jerry have been bobbing around the spicy seas for years, but now a once niche style of spirit is being...