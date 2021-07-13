Rum-Infused Whisky Spirits
Award-winning Canadian whisky brand Forty Creek is introducing a new rum-infused whisky called Foxheart that boasts notes oak, spice and fruit. The latest innovation from Forty Creek gets its name from Master Blender Bill Ashburn's first championship dog—a wire hair terrier. The curiosity, determination and tenacity of the dog breed inspired the attitude of the rum-infused expression, which is said to have "greater depth of character and a more rounded, balanced taste from start to finish."www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0