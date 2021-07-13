Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in eastern China

Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vvu7W_0av7CjfV00

BEIJING — (AP) — Authorities say at least eight people have died and nine remained missing in a hotel collapse in Suzhou city in eastern China.

The hotel building collapsed Monday afternoon, the Suzhou government said.

Most people in the building at the time were hotel guests.

Rescuers used cranes, ladders, metal cutters and search dogs to look for survivors. Twenty-three people were trapped. Six have been rescued.

More than 600 people including earthquake rescue teams and 120 vehicles have been mobilized for the operation. Suzhou city is in Jiangsu province near Shanghai.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern China#Beijing#Earthquake#Shanghai#Cranes#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

At least 33 dead, 8 missing from central China flooding

Flooding from torrential rain in China's Henan province has killed at least 33 people this week and eight more remain missing, according to CNN. The big picture: Flooding has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and led to at least 1.22 billion yuan (around $190 million) in damage across the province, which is home to more than 99 million people.
WorldWNCY

China hotel collapse kills eight; rescuers search for nine missing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Part of a hotel collapsed in the Chinese city of Suzhou killing eight people and rescue workers were searching on Tuesday for nine people missing in the ruins, state media reported. The collapse of part of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel in the coastal city happened on Monday...
TrafficAlbany Herald

Death toll rises as passengers recount horror of China subway floods

At least 33 people have died and eight remain missing in central China, as authorities ramp up rescue and recovery efforts following devastating floods that submerged entire neighborhoods, trapped passengers in subway cars, caused landslides and overwhelmed dams and rivers. Torrential rains have battered Henan province since last weekend, displacing...
Environmentkitco.com

At least 25 dead as rains deluge central China's Henan province

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - At least 25 people have died in China's flood-stricken central province of Henan, a dozen of them in a subway line in its capital Zhengzhou, and more rains are forecast for the region. About 100,000 people have been evacuated in Zhengzhou, an industrial and transport...
Environmentwbrz.com

At least 25 dead in China following devastating flash floods

HONG KONG - South Louisiana's residents, all too familiar with the devastating impact that heavy rainfall can have on a region, can relate to what thousands of displaced individuals in China are experiencing when nearly a year's worth of rain poured down on the country's east-central region this week. As...
EnvironmentThe Weather Channel

Torrential Rainfall Leaves At Least 25 Dead in China

Floodwaters trapped people in subways. Neighborhoods were covered in waist-high water. One city received its entire average annual rainfall in 72 hours. Over 30 inches of rain fell in 72 hours across a part of central China, creating deadly torrents of floodwaters that trapped people in subways and buildings and left cars floating down roadways.
ChinaUSA Today

China blasts dam to divert floods from Henan province; at least 25 dead

BEIJING — China's military has blasted a dam to release floodwaters threatening one of its most heavily populated provinces, as the death toll in widespread flooding rose to at least 25. The dam operation was carried out late Tuesday night in the city of Luoyang, just as severe flooding overwhelmed...
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

At least 12 dead and 100,000 evacuated amid severe flooding in China

Torrential rain caused severe flooding in parts of China's Henan province on Tuesday, killing 12 and forcing more than 100,000 people to evacuate their homes, per Reuters. The latest: Zhengzhou, Henan's capital, picked up 21.75 inches of rain over the 24-hour period ending on Tuesday. That's roughly 87% of the city's average annual precipitation in 24 hours, and about the same as its average seven-month total from April to October, according to the Weather Channel.
EnvironmentPosted by
IBTimes

Typhoon In-Fa Drenches Eastern China

Typhoon In-Fa uprooted trees and drenched communities in knee-deep water in parts of eastern China, but there were no reports of major damage as it made landfall on Sunday. Sea, air and rail traffic had been shut down across a swathe of the coast centered on the major shipping port of Ningbo, where the weakening typhoon rumbled ashore around midday packing winds of up to 38 metres per second, according to the China Meteorological Administration.
EnvironmentWNMT AM 650

East China braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding in country’s centre

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese commercial hub Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions cancelled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses ahead of Typhoon In-fa’s expected landfall on Sunday afternoon. The typhoon is set to hit the east coast province of Zhejiang even as central China is still reeling...
TrafficPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Shanghai cancels flights as China braces for Typhoon In-fa

BEIJING — (AP) — Shanghai's two international airports canceled all flights and authorities banned outdoor activities Sunday as eastern China braced for the arrival of Typhoon In-fa. In-fa was forecast to hit Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, on Sunday afternoon, with rainfall of 250-350 millimeters (10 to 14 inches), the national weather bureau announced.
Environmentraleighnews.net

Over 360,000 people evacuated in Shanghai

Beijing [China], July 26 (ANI): Typhoon In-Fa stalled traffic in Shanghai, China and forced evacuations of more than 360,000 people from coastal areas, local media reported Sunday. The typhoon made landfall on the coast of Zhejiang province on Sunday afternoon and is moving northwest at 6.2 miles per hour, Xinhua...
TrafficPosted by
The Associated Press

Residents mourn drowned subway riders in central China

ZHENGZHOU, China (AP) — Residents laid bouquet after bouquet, the neatly tied yellow and white flowers standing on end, on Tuesday outside an entrance to a subway station in central China where 14 people died last week after a record-breaking downpour flooded large swaths of Henan province. Torrents of water...
AgriculturePosted by
WSB Radio

Typhoon dumps rain on Shanghai, leaves roads waterlogged

BEIJING — (AP) — A typhoon blew heavy rain across the Shanghai region Monday, leaving roads and low-lying areas waterlogged and felling billboards and signs on its second landfall in eastern China. Flights and trains were canceled and many offices were closed, including the U.S. consulate, in Shanghai. Kindergartens, parks...
RelationshipsPosted by
WGAU

Chinese parents, abducted son reunited after 24 years

BANGKOK — (AP) — After 24 years of heartache and searching, a Chinese couple were reunited with their son who was abducted as a toddler outside their front gate. Guo Gangtang and his wife, Zhang Wenge, hugged their 26-year-old son with tears in their eyes Sunday at a reunion organized by police in their hometown of Liaocheng in the eastern province of Shandong, according to a video recording released by police.
Chinawashingtonnewsday.com

The number of people killed in the China hotel collapse has risen to eight.

The number of people killed in the China hotel collapse has risen to eight. A budget hotel in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou collapsed on Tuesday, killing eight people and leaving nine more missing, according to the local administration. The government of the district of Wujiang announced on its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy