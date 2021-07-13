Cancel
Cuba’s Internet cutoff: A go-to tactic to suppress dissent

By The Associated Press
recordargusnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCubans facing the country’s worst economic crisis in decades took to the streets over the weekend. In turn, authorities blocked social media sites in an apparent effort to stop the flow of information into, out of and within the beleaguered nation. Restricting Internet access has become a tried-and-true method of stifling dissent by authoritarian regimes around the world, alongside governmentsupported […]

POTUSNPR

Cuba's Internet Blackout Is The Country's Latest Attempt To Quiet Protests

After Sunday's massive protests in Cuba, the government there employed a common authoritarian tactic. It blocked the internet. LUISA YANEZ: There are no videos. There are no phone calls. There's no sharing of social media. Nothing like that exists in Cuba right now because the government has closed that down.
Internetwcn247.com

EXPLAINER: Could balloons power uncensored internet in Cuba?

Is a balloon-powered internet network for Cubans possible? Technically, it's been done. A former division of Google owner Alphabet, Loon, developed balloons that provided internet service in the aftermath of natural disasters in Puerto Rico and Peru and had a commercial contract to provide service in hard-to-reach areas of Kenya. But it worked in tandem with telecom companies. It also wasn't commercially viable. The Cuban government could try to stop any effort to provide internet by jamming the signal.
ProtestsFlorida Star

What Is Behind Cuba’s Unprecedented Protest? The Internet’s Role In The Unrest

On Sunday, several cities in Cuba witnessed the most significant political demonstrations since 1994. The island is experiencing one of its periods of greatest turmoil since Fidel Castro’s revolution in 1959. Miguel Díaz-Canel, Cuba’s president since 2018, blames the U.S. government for trying to destabilize the Havana regime. Díaz-Canel is the first president of the island who did not fight […]
Internetamericanpeoplenews.com

Will the Internet Destroy Cuba’s Communist Dictatorship? – Reason.com

On Sunday, July 11, thousands of Cubans in dozens of cities around the island nation took to the streets to protest the country’s communist dictatorship and persistent shortages in food, energy, and medicine, all of which have been made worse by the pandemic. The demonstrations have been enabled by social...
Protestsrecordargusnews.com

Police patrol Havana in large numbers after rare protests

HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — Large contingents of Cuban police patrolled the capital of Havana on Monday following rare protests around the island nation against food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis. Cuba’s president said the demonstrations were stirred up on social media by Cuban Americans in the United States. Sunday’s protests marked some of the biggest displays of […]
Charleston, WVWOWK

Protests in Cuba: How can the U.S. help the country’s people?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we turn our attention to the unrest currently happening in Cuba. Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) is a Cuban-American whose mother fled from Cuba during the 1960s. He explains more about what is happening in the country, why people are protesting and what the United States can do to help.
WorldBirmingham Star

Perspectives | Kazakh students ditching Russian social media

Kazakhstan's elite university students get their news from the same social media platforms beloved by their counterparts in many Western countries. That's the main takeaway from a small survey we conducted this year at several universities in Almaty, Kazakhstan's cultural and business capital. We asked a broadly worded, open question...
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

Cuba restricting internet in response to protests: monitor

Cuban authorities have cut access to major social media platforms in an effort to stem the flow of information in the face of anti-government protesters, a web monitoring organization said. Data from the London-based group NetBlocks showed disruptions from Monday to WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and as well as some Telegram servers. The government is able to cut off access through the state-owned ETECSA (Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba) and the sole mobile communications service Cubacel, according to NetBlocks. NetBlocks said some Cubans were able to get around the restrictions by using virtual private networks, or VPNs.
Public SafetyWashington Post

Cuba’s Internet comes back on — and reveals scenes of a crackdown

Héctor Luis Valdés Cocho was walking through the streets of Havana on Sunday, documenting the masses of Cubans protesting their government, when a police officer pushed him to the ground and grabbed him by his feet. The 30-year-old journalist and a group of young demonstrators were detained for about 22...
EuropePosted by
PBS NewsHour

Russia outlaws publisher of investigative media outlet

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities on Thursday outlawed the publisher of an investigative media outlet and listed its journalists as “foreign agents,” the latest move in a series of steps to raise pressure on independent media. The Proekt online outlet has published investigative reports exposing alleged corruption and abuses by...
Protestsharrisondaily.com

Palestinians shaken but steadfast as PA suppresses dissent

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Nearly two weeks after he was severely beaten by Palestinian security forces, Akil Awawdeh is still short of breath, still shielding his bruised chest with his hand and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Worldglobalvoices.org

Government announces new media regulations that could further constrain freedom of expression in Turkey

A number of government statements issued last week in Turkey signal a further decline in media freedom. On July 21, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in an interview that the ruling government was intent on introducing new regulations to combat “a terror of lies” while referring to false news spreading on social media platforms. The same day, the Director of the Presidential Communication Directorate announced plans to regulate foreign funded local media platforms “to ensure the people's access to accurate news.”
