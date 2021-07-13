Cuba’s Internet cutoff: A go-to tactic to suppress dissent

Cuban authorities have cut access to major social media platforms in an effort to stem the flow of information in the face of anti-government protesters, a web monitoring organization said. Data from the London-based group NetBlocks showed disruptions from Monday to WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and as well as some Telegram servers. The government is able to cut off access through the state-owned ETECSA (Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Cuba) and the sole mobile communications service Cubacel, according to NetBlocks. NetBlocks said some Cubans were able to get around the restrictions by using virtual private networks, or VPNs.