Supreme Court punts, again, on major religious liberty case

The U.S. Supreme Court case Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. was framed as a major test of the social media free-speech rights of K-12 public school students and the regulation of cyberbullies. However, nobody really knows the decision’s true ramifications yet: The student in the case won the battle, but the public school district likely won the war, says University of Illinois journalism professor Benjamin Holden, a media law scholar who studies free speech issues. Holden, also the co-author of an amicus brief filed with the court that proposed specific standards under which public K-12 schools could regulate off-campus speech, spoke with News Bureau business and law editor Phil Ciciora.