Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

STOCKS

By The Associated Press
recordargusnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanks led stocks to modest gains on Wall Street Monday, nudging the major stock indexes to more record highs ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent after bouncing back from an early stumble. The benchmark index, which has notched three straight weekly gains, hit a new high, as […]

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Wall Street#Stock Indexes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy as the Market Makes New Highs

The solid second-quarter earnings reported by industry leaders has offset the market pullback witnessed last Monday, allowing benchmark indexes to rally for four consecutive days to close at record highs on Friday. While the relatively expensive mega-cap stocks drove the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite's performance last week, cheaper tech stocks Fujitsu (FJTSY), Sharp (OTC:SHCAY), LG Display (NYSE:LPL), and SolarWinds (SWI) are also expected to benefit from the growing optimism surrounding the tech industry in the near term. So, let’s discuss some more.Benchmark indexes shrugged off concerns related to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant to close at record highs last Friday. Investors’ concerns about a potential market correction were offset by the impressive earnings reported by industry leaders. According to Factset, 24% of the S&P 500 companies reported second-quarter results as of July 23, and 88% of them beat consensus estimates, which is above the five-year 75% average. Following the stock market rout on July 19, the benchmark indexes reported four consecutive days of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 35,000 for the first time on July 23, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 3.6% over the past five days to close at record 14,846.06 points.
StocksSpringfield News Sun

US stocks edge higher in muted trading, hold near highs

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in muted trading Monday, placing the market on track for more gains after indexes hit record highs last week. Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in muted trading Monday, placing the market on track for more gains after indexes hit record highs last week.
Stockscrossroadstoday.com

Stocks shake off a wobbly start and finish slightly higher

Stocks shook off a wobbly start and finished slightly higher on Wall Street, edging major indexes a bit further into record territory. The S&P 500 managed a gain of 0.2% Monday, as did the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Strength in communications and energy companies outweighed weakness in other sectors. Investors are still monitoring a steady flow of corporate earnings and will be on the lookout for clues from the Federal Reserve about when it might start winding down its extraordinary support measures for the economy. The Fed releases its latest policy statement on Wednesday. Bitcoin rose to $38,700.
StocksPlainview Daily Herald

US indexes wobble in muted trading, hold near record highs

Stocks wobbled between small gains and losses on Wall Street Monday as investors pause after the market rallied to more record highs last week. The S&P 500 index rose 0.1% as of 12:56 p.m. and is hovering close to the record it set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20 points, or 0.1%, to 35,082 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.
StocksMountain Mail

Technology stocks lead gains Friday

U.S. equities were little changed Thursday after the S&P 500’s biggest back-to-back advance in two months. Asian markets were higher, with Hong Kong a notable outperformer. European markets also rose after that ECB maintained a dovish policy stance. The 10-year yield declined following the rise in weekly jobless claims, partially...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as tech stocks weigh

(Updates prices, sectors) July 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, erasing initial gains at the open, as weakness in technology stocks offset gains in commodity-related shares. * The technology sector fell 1.34% after touching a record high on Friday, with tech stocks including Shopify Inc and...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Wall Street ends at record high after mixed session

* Energy leads S&P sector gainers; healthcare down most. * Dollar, gold slip; crude up; bitcoin rallies ~9%. July 26 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET ENDS AT RECORD...
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, Zoom, Hasbro, Philips and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Hasbro — Shares of the toymaker soared 12.2% after beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.05 per share, topping estimates by 58 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $1.32 billion, compared to the $1.16 billion forecast by the Street.
StocksBusiness Insider

Higher Open Predicted For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 115 points or 0.6 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,400-point plateau and now it's looking at a steady start on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with little movement expected among ongoing Covid-19 concerns. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by Facebook Inc...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Hot Tech Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

Chewy's sales are surging as more people buy pet products and supplies online. Twilio's rapid growth is here to stay thanks to the growing adoption of cloud-based contact centers. Apple is set for multi-year growth in sales and earnings in the 5G smartphone era. The stock market is showing signs...
StocksMySanAntonio

MarketBeat Ranks 10 Most Upgraded Stocks by Wall Street Analysts in June 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (PRWEB) July 24, 2021. MarketBeat, a leading source for stock market data and research tools, published its monthly list of The 10 Most Upgraded Stocks by Wall Street Analysts in June 2021 this week. Each year, MarketBeat tracks more than 165,000 distinct ratings and recommendations issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy