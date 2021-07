Brainerd’s own Walter Straka was the last known Bataan Death March survivor in Minnesota. He passed away at the age of 101 on July 4. In his life, Straka lived for more than 37,000 days, but roughly 1,300 of them were spent in captivity as a prisoner of war, not knowing if he’d make it out alive. Not only did he survive, but he’d make an everlasting impression on those who knew his story.