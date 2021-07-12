Maine to continue pop-up COVID-19 shot clinics this summer

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine health officials said the state is going to continue its pop-up coronavirus vaccination clinics through the summer. Maine has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, and has used strategies such as free clinics and a now-closed mobile vaccine unit to get shots to people. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said pop-up clinics for people ages 12 and older are active all over the state and will be until at least late August.