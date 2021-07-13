Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

More than 900,000 people in France rush for COVID vaccine as tougher measures near

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14RSYL_0av7BBt800

PARIS (Reuters) - More than 900,000 people in France rushed to set up appointments to get vaccinated on Monday night after the president warned that people would see curbs imposed on them if they did not have a health pass that covered a vaccine or negative COVID test.

Unveiling sweeping measures to combat a surge in infections, Emmanuel Macron said vaccination would not be compulsory for the general public for now but stressed that restrictions would focus on those who are not vaccinated.

The president said health workers had to get vaccinated by Sept. 15 or face consequences.

Stanislas Niox-Chateau, who heads Doctolib, one of the country’s biggest online websites used to book vaccine appointments, told RMC radio there were record numbers seeking vaccines after the president’s announcement.

“There were 7.5 million connections on Doctolib in a few minutes. More than 900,000 French people made their vaccination appointment yesterday, which is twice the last record which dated from May 11,” Niox-Chateau said.

Macron said on Monday that a health pass required to attend large-scale events would now be used much more widely, including to enter restaurants, cinemas and theatres.

It will also be required to board long-distance trains and planes from the beginning of August, giving a further incentive for people to get the shot as the summer holiday season kicks in.

A slowdown in vaccination rates and a sharp upturn in new infections due to the highly contagious, now dominant, Delta variant, have forced the government to rethink its strategy.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
182K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Covid 19 Vaccine#French People#Covid#Rmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Covid: Scientists accuse government of chasing ‘herd immunity by mass infection’

Scientists have accused the government of a “criminal” decision to embark on a mass infection strategy to Covid by lifting most remaining restrictions on 19 July.The authors of a letter to The Lancet signed by more than 1,200 scientists and medics described the government’s strategy as “herd immunity by mass infection” and branded it “unscientific and unethical”. Lancet editor-in-chief Richard Horton said that chief medical officer Chris Whitty was “wilfully misrepresenting scientific opinion” with claims that there was widespread support for the prime minister’s approach.The National Voices coalition of almost 60 health and social care charities also wrote to...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
POTUSWashington Post

Stop pleading with anti-vaxxers and start mandating vaccinations

It’s time to get serious about coronavirus vaccinations. Stop pleading and start mandating. For the past six months, President Biden, joined by every public health authority in the land, has been begging Americans to get vaccinated. The “pretty, please” approach isn’t working. According to The Post’s covid-19 tracker, in the past week, daily reported covid-19 cases rose 66 percent, covid-related hospitalizations rose 28 percent, and daily reported covid-19 deaths rose 20 percent. With the delta variant spreading across the country, every single state has seen an increase in cases over the past seven days.
Public HealthNew York Post

COVID-19 cases are surging in almost every US state

The number of daily new COVID-19 infections has shot up almost 50 percent in the United States amid the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant — with rises even recorded in states with high vaccination rates, data shows. The US on Tuesday recorded an average of 19,455 new cases...
PharmaceuticalsFrankfort Times

France rushes to get vaccinated after president's warning

PARIS (AP) — Nearly 1 million people in France made vaccine appointments in a single day, after the president cranked up pressure on everyone to get vaccinated to save summer vacation and the French economy. An app that centralizes France’s vaccine and other medical appointments, Doctolib, announced Tuesday morning that...
Medical & BiotechForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 189 million; BioNTech vaccine sees 10 times more antibodies than Sinovac one in study

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 188.9 million on Friday, while the death toll climbed further above 4.06 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 33.9 million cases and in deaths with 608,400 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. The U.S. vaccine program has all but stalled with 48.3% of the population fully inoculated, according to a CDC tracker, up from 48.2% on Thursday. Cases are rising in the U.S. again and have more than doubled in the last two weeks. The average daily case rate stood at 28,315 on Thursday, according to a New York Times tracker, up 121% from two weeks ago. Cases are climbing across most of the country as the delta variant takes hold and are highest in Arkansas, Missouri, Florida and Nevada, according to the Times. There was positive vaccine news in a study published in the Lancet Microbe that found the vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer showed 10 times more antibodies than the Chinese one from Sinovac.
Public HealthVoice of America

Tougher COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Imposed on Australia’s Biggest City

SYDNEY - Australia’s biggest city, Sydney, has ordered a shutdown of building sites and most shops, and is banning workers from leaving several Covid-19 hotspots. The city of 5 million people has been under lockdown since June 26 as authorities race to contain the spread of the delta variant. The state of Victoria is also in lockdown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy