Spirit Halloween Returning to Duluth in New Location

Dyrt Magazine just published their top 10 campsites in the nation and our own Split Rock Lighthouse made the top 5. At only $22 this is a bargain. If you have an RV, this is not for you. It's the grass roots bag and tent type of campsite, and you can bring your pet. It also says you can have a fire, but that might not be the case with the drought and dry conditions around the whole state, you may not want to start a fire to cook or keep warm.