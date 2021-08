Yes, it’s another drag race, courtesy of the YouTube channel “Hoonigan”. This one is a bit odd, as we have two cars, we never expected to see go head to head. On one side, we have a Genesis G70 3.3 twin-turbo that’s literally brand new. On the other side, we have a “barely stock” R33 Skyline GT-R. It’s all or nothing for the GT-R as its title for the best tuner car is on the line. The Genesis is down on power and heavier. Does that mean it’s going to be humiliated? Let’s find out.