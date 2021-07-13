Cancel
Playground Games Has Improved Car Sounds In Forza Horizon 5

By Liam Doolan
purexbox.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Forza Horizon series could almost be described as the perfect game for car enthusiasts, the sounds of vehicles haven't always lived up to expectations. The game's community often talks about how car engines don't always match their real-life counterparts or sounded better in past entries. It seems Playground Games has been listening and will be addressing these concerns in the upcoming release, Forza Horizon 5.

